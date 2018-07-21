It's Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 vs Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika coming Republic Day! Another round of mud-slinging on the cards?

We didn't see this coming. Or, did we? The makers of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have announced 25th January 2019 as the film's release date. Does the date ring a bell already? Allow us to help. Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is set to his the screens on the same day. The. Same. Day! Which means the rumoured lovers will battle it out at the box office next Republic Day!

Hrithik's Super 30 was always scheduled to release in 2019. The makers of Manikarnika, however, thought it would be wiser to push it to 2019 since too many big releases were already scheduled in 2018. Also, the film's extensive VX is being executed on a massive scale which is the reason for the delay in post-production. But we wonder if choosing the same release date as Super 30 was an intentional move on their side!

Let’s not forget Hrithik and Kangana's infamous spat. A rumoured whirlwind romance and a highly publicized rumoured break led to severe mudslinging on national TV. A legal battle and alleged cybercrimes ensued, alongside the spewing of attacks and counterattacks. There was no dearth of slander here.

Interestingly, Kangana's affair with Hrithik has made headlines only during specific situations. Prior to the release of Simran, a smear campaign raged on with both Kangana and Hrithik sharing their side of the story. While media outlets went all out quizzing her about the spat, we hear it was well orchestrated by her team. While Kangana moved from one newsroom to another voicing her version, Hrithik made himself available for a prime-time interview with a leading TV channel with his version.

Given the Hrithik vs Kangana saga, it will be more than interesting to see who wins this Republic Day box-office clash. Let’s get our popcorn ready!