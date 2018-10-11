It’s Japan calling for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan!

Akshay Kumar’s hit film Padman, that dealt with menstruation and female hygiene, is all set to premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF). The actor shared the first Japanese poster of the movie, announcing the news on social media.

Padman was a hit at the box office as it went on to collect Rs 120 crores, an achievement considering the film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crores. Padman was loosely based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural India.

Akshay Kumar essayed the titular role of the PadMan and Radhika Apte played his onscreen wife. Sonam Kapoor played a pivotal part in helping Akshay's character further his social cause. The movie turned to be an eye-opener for the Indian audience, as the subject of menstruation is considered a taboo in our country. It started discussions around the topic and proved to be a boon to the women.

Speaking of Akshay’s forthcoming projects, he will be seen in Housefull 4, Kesari and The Good News.