It's just the beginning, but Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have got to-dos of film promotion right

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are catching eyeballs with their affectionate acts as they promote their debut film Dhadak. With a month to go before it rolls out in theatres, the two beginners have begun a city tour, as part of their promotional spree. On Wednesday, they were in Jaipur, stealing the show with lots of laughter.

These two newcomers know how to connect with the audience. With a familiar appearance and welcoming smile, they are winning hearts. The Kapoors, including Janhvi's late mother Sridevi, have always been good with the media. Janhvi seems to carry the legacy forward. Ishaan, on the other hand, is an affable guy who enjoys conversations.

They also shook a leg together, to the title track of Dhadak. You bet their chemistry will win as well!

Director Shashank Khaitan was present at the promotional event too.

They indulged in a candid conversation with the press.

Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi superhit Sairat. Quite inevitably, comparisons have cropped up and many feel Sairat's raw essence and realistic feel are missing from the Hindi remake.

We got to find out. 20th July is the date!