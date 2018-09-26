It’s love in Italy as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja steal a kiss!

Sonam Kapoor’s big Punjabi wedding was one of the main highlights of 2018. After dating each other for few years, the fashionista of Bollywood tied the knot with a Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May. From serving couple goals with their lovey-dovey posts to balancing their work and personal life, the two are LIT.

The couple recently attended a high profile engagement gala of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal which took place at Lake Como with many A-list stars in attendance. And while they were there, they made a holiday of the trip. We’ve got our hands on something so romantic which will surely make your day. A fan club recently shared pictures of Sonam-Anand chilling on what looks like a boat and oh-boy they even steal a kiss! Just a day ago, #Nickyanka were spotted chilling with new weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The couple's outing sure turned many heads as several pictures went viral on social media, giving major double-date goals.

View this post on Instagram 😘😘 A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@fc_sonam) on Sep 25, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT

Well, admit it or not, Sonam-Anand has always managed to keep it real and that’s why they continue to be our favorite lovebirds. The two even attended the Giorgio Armani SS'19 fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week and they were spotted twinning in black Armani attires.

View this post on Instagram @giorgioarmani @anandahuja 📷 @thehouseofpixels A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 23, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

