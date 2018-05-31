It’s new, let it cook a bit; Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS dating Alia Bhatt

Relationships in Bollywood are pretty volatile. While at one moment you could hear of a new affair blossoming, the other moment, you could be hearing the news of a divorce happening. But, our celebs know how to stay cool and composed despite the strain in their personal lives.

One actor who has always kept a low profile about his love life is the dashing Ranbir Kapoor. He has been in and out of quite many relationships, including two much publicised Bollywood affairs. Yet, he has always chosen to speak about the same with utmost dignity and that too when he feels the need for it. Be it his breakup with Deepika Padukone, or his highly spoken-of split with Katrina Kaif, the actor continues to stay cordial with his exes.

Now, there have been new rumours of a blossoming romance between him and his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. While, the two had been staying silent all this while, now Ranbir has finally addressed them hinting toward his newfound love for Ms Bhatt.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Ranbir was asked about the rumours of him dating Alia Bhatt. He replied in the affirmative by saying, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Finally, we have an answer from the man himself. Even though, he didn’t directly state the obvious, the fact that he called it ‘new’ is enough for us to come to a conclusion right?! Let’s wait to see what Alia Bhatt has to say to this now. She has already said multiple times how Ranbir has been her crush for long.