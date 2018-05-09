It’s official! Sonam is now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja!

It is May 8 and actress Sonam Kapoor is happily married to longtime beau Anand Ahuja. Wait, hold up… Sonam Kapoor, you say? Wrong. It’s Sonam Kapoor Ahuja now! We’ve got confirmation of the actress’ name change when we visited her Instagram profile. The 32-year-old recently updated her profile to read sonamkapoorahuja.

But that’s only on Instagram. When we checked her twitter account, it still showed Sonam Kapoor. That’s okay, we think after all its been a hectic day for the newlywed couple and social media profile updates can wait till after the post-wedding party tonight.

After days of speculation including rumours of Sonam scouting out wedding locations in Geneva, the Kapoor and Ahuja family finally announced the dates the two lovers have set to tie the knot. While the sangeet ceremony was held at Signature Island at the Bandra Kurla Complex, the wedding ceremony was held at Sonam’s aunt’s residence.

Sonam and Anand married in a traditional Sikh ceremony that included an Anand Karaj. The wedding was attended by Bollywood biggies Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, to name a few. For her wedding ceremony on Tuesday afternoon, Sonam opted for a floral, red lehenga and completed her look with heaps of jewellery.

Following the reception party that will be held on Tuesday night, Sonam will head to France later this week where she will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.