It’s official! Wedding bells to ring for Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul in September

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas, who is also popular for his web series The Permanent Roommates, is all set to take the next step in his relationship. The actor popped the question to his ladylove and television actress Ekta Kaul earlier this week. The fun part was that just like the goof-ups of his reel character of Mikesh from The Permanent Roommates, he got the ring size wrong. But, all’s well that ends well as the two are in a happier space gearing up for a wedding in September.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Sumeet said, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”

Ekta, who has never said anything on this relationship, also revealed, “Marrying the man you love is a great feeling, but tying the knot with your crush is an achievement. I am happy that I am marrying Sumeet. Actually, before slipping the ring, he had come to Jammu to speak to my parents and then he proposed marriage to me. I don’t know why he felt I would not say yes immediately. I will never say no to him.”

Sumeet was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale, but, they had a divorce in 2017, after seven years of togetherness. Reports are rife that Sumeet and Ekta will be tying the knot in Ekta’s hometown, Jammu.