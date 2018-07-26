home/ entertainment/ bollywood
It’s raining doppelgangers! Meet Tiger Shroff’s lookalike from Assam!

First published: July 26, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Updated: July 26, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Remember the time when the internet couldn't keep calm after they chanced upon Priyanka Chopra's lookalike in Navpreet Banga? A few days back, Games of Thrones star Peter Dinklage's look-alike broke the internet after he was spotted on the sets of Salman Khan's Bharat. And now, it's Tiger Shroff's turn.

An Assamese actor is making headlines for his uncanny resemblance to the Baaghi 2 actor. From his looks to his physique to hairdo, everything about David Saharia reminds one of Tiger. Like, if you really meet this guy for the first time, you might just mistake him for Tiger.

A Hindustan Times report quoted David as saying, "Currently I am working in Assamese film industry so that I can make my own name and people would know exactly who I am."  Also, while interacting with IB Times, David said, "Initially, it was really exciting because everyone was appreciating me for my looks and I felt really good. Even now I feel good but they just know me by his name, not mine. I feel bad about it sometimes, but it's okay. I take it as a positive thing."

He also admitted that he is often mistaken as Tiger, but would like to make his own name as an actor.

 

With this David has sent the internet in a tizzy with people pointing out the similarity between him and the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor. We wonder how Tiger himself would react to these pictures! We can’t wait for him to see the pictures and hope that he meets David and clicks a selfie with him soon.

After all even John Abraham met his lookalikes and clicked a picture with him.

Here's a look at other celebs at their lookalike:

