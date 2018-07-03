It’s Raining Hotness! Shama Sikander is scorching the screens with THIS picture

Shama Sikander became a household name thanks to her daily soap Yeh Meri Life Hai. After this show, she starred a few more serials, but then the she distanced herself from the limelight for quite some time. However, she made a comeback with a bang with the short film Sexoholic. Shama Sikander, who started as the girl next door, has surely surprised everyone with her sexy avatar. Her recent Instagram post is just too hot to handle.

In the post the actress has covered herself with a bedsheet and she is surely looking damn hot. She dedicates this post to her fans and has thanked them for loving her. We are sure her fans would be quite happy to see her in this avatar.

Shama had also tried her hands in Bollywood films. She was seen in movies like Prem Aggan, Ansh: The Deadly Part, Basti, etc. However, she failed to make a mark in B-Town. Shama is doing quite well in digital world though. She was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maaya.

We are sure her fans are now eagerly waiting for her to be back on the small screen or to at least see her in a short film or a web series soon.