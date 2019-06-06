Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 7.58 pm June 06 2019, 7.58 pm

This Eid, Salman Khan's Eidi to us was his just-released Bharat. The film opened to mixed reviews but a thunderous box office collection made it the highest opener of Salman Khan's career so far. And why not? The connection between Eid and Salman's blockbusters is a strong one. That's how we got smashing hits such as Dabangg, Kick, Wanted and more. And hey, the superstar has already booked the Eid 2020 for the release of Inshallah!

That's quite a news while Salman fans were still relishing the Bharat hangover. “We will release Dabangg 3 first, and Sanjay will come after it. We will come on Eid 2020," Salman told Bollywood Hungama in an interview. This, however, also means that Inshallah will NOT get a solo release window on that day since Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is coming on Eid 2020 as well! Now that's a massive box office clash, we tell you.

With Akshay enjoying just as dedicated a fan base, we wonder whether Inshallah will go home as a blockbuster. "Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020,' a statement released by Sanjay Leela Production's CEO Prerna Singh. This might trigger the Sooryavanshi to come up with a new release date as well.