Darshana Devi June 27 2019, 6.04 pm June 27 2019, 6.04 pm

After her last outing Kalank tanked at the box office, Sonakshi Sinha is now gearing up for an upcoming comedy, titled Khandaani Shafakhana. The makers uncovered the first look of the film which saw Sonakshi standing confidently amidst a group of men, seemingly scared of her and covering their faces with newspapers, books and etc. We have stumbled upon the latest update on the film. The film, which was to hit the screens on July 26 earlier, has now been pushed.

Khandaani Shafakhana will now release on August 2, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi. On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her social media accounts to make the announcement with a poster which sees her holding a microscope glass and sitting with a book open, while her co-stars Badshah and Varun Sharma stand behind her. “Ab haqq se khulega August 2 ko,” she wrote alongside her post.

Take a look at Sonakshi’s post here:

💥Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna 💥 #KhandaaniShafakhana ab haqq se khulega 2nd August ko!!! 😎🤘🏼📣 #BaatTohKaro pic.twitter.com/RO89mDj3U4 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) June 27, 2019

Even Jabariya Jodi, on the other hand, went through many alterations on its release date. Initially, it was to release on May 17, then it was pushed to July 12 and finally, it’s now releasing on August 2.

Khandaani Shafakhana deals with the story of a young girl, Baby Bedi, who runs a sex clinic in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Talking about her role, Sonakshi earlier said, "I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions." The film went on floors in January and also marks the directorial debut of Shilpi Dasgupta.