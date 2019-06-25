Rushabh Dhruv June 25 2019, 12.07 am June 25 2019, 12.07 am

After leaving his fans stumped with spectacular performances in Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next. The actor, who is much-loved for the unconventional roles he plays on the silver screen, will be seen essaying the role of a cop in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film, Article 15. The trailer of the film was introduced a while ago but sadly has not been able to stir a lot of buzz. The latest news around the film is that it has found itself embroiled in a controversy. The makers of Article 15 have been threatened by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

Infamous as the Karni Sena, the outfit rose to prominence in 2018 as they protested against Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat. The Karni Sena, along with the Brahman Mahasabha, held a press conference on 24 June demanding the ban of Article 15. A member of the Brahman Mahasabha said, “Ban this film leave Brahmins alone, remove our name from the film. Brahmins have always been shown in a bad light.” He added, “There so many mistakes in the film, they are showing that the crime has happened with a Dalit but in reality, it was with someone from the OBC category.”

He also mentioned that they have given Anubhav Sinha, the director of Article 15, an ultimatum. “We have sent Anubhav Sinha a letter with our objections but haven’t received any response from him. There is no time to go to court now, we will give him 48 hours to respond otherwise we don’t know what we will do to his workplace,” he threatened.

Amid all this, director Anubhav Sinha has said that Article 15 is not an anti-Brahmin film. In an interview with Mid-Day, he quipped, "Why would I make an anti-Brahmin film? People are smart enough to know that there were enough and more Brahmins associated with the making of the film to know [that it doesn't showcase them in bad light]."