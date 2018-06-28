It’s time to make you feel old! These movies complete 20 years in 2018

The moment someone quips about something that happened a few years back, we all exclaim in surprise at the realization of how much time has passed. Well, today you are going to feel the same when we will bring to you some films that have become a thing of the past, while we thought they were always a part of our present. It is 2018, and believe or not, here are some really interesting Bollywood movies that have completed twenty years!

Ready to feel old? Read on.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

First in the list is Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji was the highest grosser of the year. Wow, it is been 20 years since Karan made his directorial debut!

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

It seems like it was yesterday when we heard the voices of Remo Fernandes and Jaspinder Narula in the title track of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. But, well it has been 20 years. This Kajol and Ajay Devgn-starrer is surely one of the best rom-coms made in Bollywood.

Soldier

While Bobby Deol is making us cringe with his acting skills nowadays, there was a time when he was said to be one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. He also used to give solo hits. By the way, one of his biggest hits till date is Soldier which was a super hit at the box office. It released 20 years ago.

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Remember Salman Khan dancing shirtless on the track Oh Oh Jane Jaana? Well, 20 years have passed since he did that. Salman and Kajol’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya released 20 years ago and we still love to groove on the song Oh Oh Jane Jaana. By the way, it marked Himesh Bhai’s (Himesh Reshammiya) debut as a composer.

Ghulam

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Ghulam too completes 20 years of its release this year. But, we still loved the track Aye Kya Bolti Tu, Aye Kya Main Bolo… We bet you read that in the tune of the song and even continued singing it. ;)

Chhota Chetan

While nowadays we are watching Salman Khan in 3D flying in the air, there was a time when genuinely a good 3D movie had released. We are talking about Urmila Matondkar-starrer Chhota Chetan. Yeah guys, Chhota Chetan too completes 20 years this year. Okay, now even I am feeling old. L

Dil Se..

Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.. was not a big hit at the box office. But, as it completes 20 years of its release we still love the songs of the movie that were composed by A. R. Rahman. And how can we forget Malaika Arora’s thumkas from the song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Dushman

We all talk about how women centric films are ruling nowadays, but it was 20 years ago, when Kajol starred in a woman-centric film and nailed it. It was a movie starring a female star (Kajol), helmed by a lady director (Tanuja Chandra) and co-produced by a female (Pooja Bhatt). The change in the industry had actually started 20 years ago.

Twenty years! We still can’t believe it.