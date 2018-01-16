Iulia: Nobody knows me in India. They even call me ‘Lulia’

Iulia Vantur’s debut in singing began with Every Night and Day and she is all geared up for her next single titled Harjai featuring Maneish Paul and Sachin Gupta. The Romanian singer is often linked with superstar Salman Khan as his rumoured lover. After coming down to India, she appears to be a little disappointed. It seems her fans in India don’t know much about her.

“Nobody knows me here. They even call me ‘Lulia’ here, when my name is spelt with an ‘I’. I am a respected personality in Romania. A news anchor receives a certain status symbol wherever they are based. Here, people don’t know of my life and journey,” said Iulia.

Iulia put in a lot of work and effort for decades. According to her, most people see her as “a girl with big Bollywood dreams”, but she says that that is not her at all. She had lived the life of fame and doesn’t starve for it.

When asked if she has any plans to become a Bollywood actress, she said had no plans to come to India to work. “Salman is a good friend and he guided me, encouraging me to sing. I never thought that I would be able to sing in Hindi but he supported me. I started singing because of him. I had no plans to be a part of Bollywood but I also like surprises at the same time,” she said.

Asked about the rumours on her marriage, she said that she is aware of the gossip surrounding it but claimed that most of it is false.

Talking about Harjai, her new track, she told media outlets, “I spend a lot of time at recording studios and Sachin Gupta, who was composing a track for T-Series at the time, heard me jam with Maneish. We were soon having fun and he asked me to join in. It was a challenge learning pronunciations of Hindi words but Sachin and director Shabina Khan helped me through it. There’s so much to learn from Indian classical music and I’d love to explore it next.”​