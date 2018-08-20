Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut: Sincere or nepotistic, wise or trivial, what will it be?

Amid all the forthcoming Salman Khan films that are making headlines every day, we've just heard that his rumoured ladylove, Iulia Vantur, is ready to mark her debut. Reportedly, the Ishq In Paris director Prem R Soni's next venture, Ganit, will star Iulia Vantur and Randeep Hooda. It is touted to be a real-life drama.

Salman's last action release, Race 3, did strictly average compared to his films, but saw Iulia Vantur lending her voice to the track, Selfish. However, here's a little flashback: Iulia also crooned alongside Maniesh Paul. Titled Harjai, the music video featured both of them. Musical merits apart, many gave a thumbs down to Iulia and Maniesh's chemistry. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan (which had Iulia singing again) was, however, well received, thanks to its peppiness.

What we're wondering is if Iulia's Bollywood career is going to result in something long-lasting or will it be a short-lived stint. So far, her presence on the screen hasn't created an impressive stir. Further on, featuring opposite a prominent actor like Randeep Hooda might overshadow her.

We hear the Romanian beauty's Bollywood dream has been in the pipeline for a while now. Not many would know that she had an item number in O Teri (2008) which was produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Now, she wants to make it bigger and Salman's close associates are definitely pulling their socks and helping her make it real.

Prem R Soni is known to be a good friend of Salman. His earlier film Main Aur Mrs Khanna starred himself and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Is it safe to assume that after launching a series of newcomers and star kids, Salman is now keen on pushing some luck towards Iulia?

Whatever it is, we do hope she proves to be as good as everyone expects her to be!