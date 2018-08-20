Jabariya Jodi posters: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer looks like a full-on desi outing

In 2014, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starred together for the first time in the cute rom-com titled Hasee Toh Phasee. Though the film wasn’t a big hit, it was a profitable venture for its makers. And now, after four years, the two actors have once again collaborated for a movie titled Jabariya Jodi. The shooting of the film has kickstarted and the makers have unveiled the posters of the film.

After having a look at the poster, we can say that this one seems to be a full-on desi outing. Parineeti and Sidharth’s jodi was liked by moviegoers in Hasee Toh Phasee and they are looking damn cute together in these posters too. Parineeti’s look in the film is of a small-town fashionable girl, but it is Sidharth who steals the show. He has surely donned an avatar we haven’t seen him before. By the way, did you guys spot the Murg Donalds, WhatsApp Chowmein and Fresh Moms?

The shooting of the film is currently underway in Lucknow. Parineeti took a break from shooting recently to attend the engagement of her Mimi didi, Priyanka Chopra.

Jabariya Jodi is being directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh.