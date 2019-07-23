Soheib Ahsan July 23 2019, 7.57 pm July 23 2019, 7.57 pm

Sidharth Malhotra will be appearing on the big screen next as Bihari thug Abhay Malhotra. Such a character would need to be funny and confident to keep the audience entertained throughout the film. In the past, he has proved that such qualities are no task for him when it comes to acting. In case if fans were doubtful of this, Jabariya Jodi's new promo shared by Sidharth Malhotra will replenish their faith in his skills. The promo centres around Malhotra's character of Abhay Singh.

Check out Jabariya Jodi's new promo below:

In the promo, we get to see Abhay's confident attitude and how he always makes sure he gets his job done. Abhay's primary focus in the film is groom kidnapping and convincing them by hook or by crook to get married. His methods often involve lethal threats as well. Although the promo is a very short one, it promises an enjoyable film on Malhotra's part.

Jabariya Jodi is an action romantic comedy film based on the tradition of groom and bride kidnapping. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a Bihari thug in the film who kidnaps grooms for others. Parineeti Chopra will be playing his romantic interest. The film revolves around their mixed feelings towards each other as they kidnap each other for marriage back and forth. Clearly, Parineeti is not going to play a damsel in distress for this film. The film is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh Singh. Parts of the film were shot in Lucknow. It is set to release on August 2.

Watch the trailer of Jabariya Jodi below:

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra is currently filming for a romantic action-drama titled Marajaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Following that he has also signed on for a biopic film titled Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani.