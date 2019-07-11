Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 6.08 pm July 11 2019, 6.08 pm

Last seen on the celluloid showcasing kick-ass chemistry in Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are back with a unique rom-com titled, Jabariya Jodi. Based on one of the true events of the pakadwa shaadi system in Bihar, where a groom is kidnapped and forced to marry the bride, the film will see Sidharth as a local goon from Bihar. After some colourful posters and a chartbuster song, Khadke Glassy, the makers, on Thursday, dropped a new song titled, Zilla Hilela.

The two minutes 33 seconds song is fun-filled, however, it has a dull soundscore. Even the music beats sounds so done and dusted. The OTT melody starts with Sidharth arriving on a jeep, in quite a good style, as he is floored by the raunchy Elli AvrRam's moves. The first thing you would notice in the song is how smoothly the two actors groove on the track and, of course, their apt attires. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Zilla Hilela tries to shout out loud and create impact, but, sadly, it fails to do so.

Have a look at the song below:

In the flick, Sidharth is said to be playing a goon named Abhay Singh and Paineeti's character will be named Bubbly Yadav. The film also happens to be shot in real locations in Uttar Pradesh, for authenticity. The actors will be shown in a rustic light. The film is helmed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaaferi, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles, and is slated to release on August 2, 2019.