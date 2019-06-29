Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 7.48 pm June 29 2019, 7.48 pm

After displaying impressive chemistry in Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are back with a unique rom-com called Jabariya Jodi. Based on the Pakadwa Shaadi system in Bihar, where a groom is kidnapped and forced to marry the bride, the film will see Sidharth as a local goon from Bihar. The actors took to their respective social media handles to announce that the film's trailer will be finally launched on July 2, 2019, via a colorful motion poster. The poster shows Sidharth and Parineeti posing along with a groom who has been gagged and tied up.

Sidharth will be playing a goon named Abhay Singh and Paineeti's character will be named Bubbly Yadav. The film was shot in real locations in Uttar Pradesh for authenticity. The actors will be shown in a rustic light. Taking to Twitter, Sidharth posted the motion video and asked his fans to 'save the date.' The poster said that there are two lovers, who have one goal- to catch a groom. Similarly, Parineeti's poster says that there are two lovers and one celebration- "Jabariya Shaadi ka invitation!" In the video, Parineeti is heard saying that there is a surprise wedding in the film. The caption of the poster also announced that the much-awaited trailer will be launched on July 2nd.

Check out the motion posters announced by the stars:

The film will be directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaaferi, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in important roles. The film is slated to release on August 2, 2019.