Jabariya Jodi's new song Macchardani has a lovely catchy tune which is aided by Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's energetic dance moves. Raj Shekhar's lyrics, on the other hand, express a form of love through household appliances and other things considered important in a person's life. Even though the lyrics get weirder over time, Sidharth and Parineeti maintain the song's romantic rhythm as they express their clearly visible romantic interest in each other. Watching them on the dance floor together is the best part of the song.

Check out Jabariya Jodi's Macchardaani below:

The song starts with Aparshakti Khurana dancing around Parineeti and playing the loudspeaker for Vishal Mishra's voice stating he would change his social media profile pictures and share their passwords with the woman he loves. This is quickly followed by numerous double meaning terms that hint at the first night after marriage and asks her to give him consent on a signed paper. The song's lyrics pick up as Siddharth Malhotra makes his entry alongside Parineeti Chopra. In the second half of the song, Parineeti Chopra acts as the loudspeaker for Jyotica Tangri's voice who says it's important to address the serious matters too before marrying. She further states that she needs a man who would support her even when she is upset or in a bad mood.

Jabariya Jodi is an action romantic comedy film based on the groom and bride kidnapping practices prevalent in Bihar. Sidharth Malhotra plays a thug in the film who kidnaps grooms for others. Parineeti Chopra will be playing his romantic interest who shows little to no faith in his profession. The film revolves around their mixed feelings towards each other as they kidnap each other for marriage back and forth.

The film is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh Singh. Its primary cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is set to release on August 2.