Nilofar Shaikh July 26 2019, 3.44 pm July 26 2019, 3.44 pm

The official trailer of the movie Jabariya Jodi was released a few days ago. This action romantic comedy helmed by Prashant Singh brings actors like Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra together on the big screen. This movie is crucial for both the actors given that they have failed to deliver a hit film in the past few years. Saying that, the actors (Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra) are leaving no stone unturned in promoting this movie. Recently, Parineeti shared a hilarious video from their promotion.

While the actors were busy promoting their movie-Jabariya Jodi in Delhi, they visited a famous pan shop and enjoyed a fire paan. In the video shared by the actress, we see Sidharth Malhotra eating the fire paan in Jabariya style. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra too gave it a try but didn't enjoy it like Sid did. The caption for the video reads, "Sid likes paan. I don’t. We are a jabariya jodi 🤣 Also, FIRE paan? Ummm. 😱😱😱 @sidmalhotra." Let’s take a look at the video below,

The story of Jabariya Jodi revolves around the tradition of groom and bride kidnapping. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a Bihari thug who kidnaps grooms for others. While Parineeti Chopra will be playing his love interest. The movie co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

Also, Sidharth Malhotra is working on a project titled Marajaavaan with Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Whereas Parineeti Chopra has movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Girl on the Train in her list. Parineeti Chopra is also training for a Saina Nehwal biopic which she will start shooting for soon.