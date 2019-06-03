Darshana Devi June 03 2019, 7.22 pm June 03 2019, 7.22 pm

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra were last seen in Hasee Toh Phasee, released in 2014. The two wowed the audience with their crackling chemistry, leaving fans longing to see more of them. Soon, they will get to witness the dynamic duo on the silver screens as Sidharth and Parineeti are currently gearing up for the release of their second film together, Jabariya Jodi. The rom-com went on floors in August 2018 and was wrapped up in April. However, the release date of the film has constantly been pushed. For the third time, we now have a new release date.

Sidharth took to Twitter on Monday and announced that the film is set to hit the theatres on August 2. It was initially supposed to release on May 17 and then the makers had postponed it to July 17. Reportedly, the film deals with the practice of the abduction of grooms prevalent in the state of Bihar. It will see Parineeti playing the role of Babli, ‘a bold and brave girl who is also romantic at heart.’

Here's a sneak peek from the sets of Jabariya Jodi:

"I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role. We are really excited for the film and that's why we are celebrating with a wrap-up party of the film,'' Sidharth said earlier about his role after the film’s wrap-up, as reported by India Today.

When Parineeti was quizzed if she had any difficulty in learning Bihari for the movie, she said, "I think the good thing was that our director knows that world really well, and in his Hindi accent, there is a little bit flavour of Patna. So, it was really easy for me and Sidharth (Malhotra) because we used to follow Prashant blindly."