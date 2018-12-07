Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's film release date is here!

They won hearts with their first outing Hasee Toh Phasee. Ever since then, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have left us wanting more. They are one of the few actors who struck a delightful chord with their very first stint as an on-screen couple. Director Prashant Singh has heard us and is bringing the duo together with Jabariya Jodi. Sidharth dropped the film's release and we could not be more excited!

It's been a while since we saw Sidharth in action. The last film of his that really worked was Kapoor and Sons, also his last film with former girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Post that, all his releases including, Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman, did anywhere between being a dud and receiving a lukewarm response. Even Aiyaari, despite a strong plot, failed to be a success. Hopefully, his reunion with Pari will prove to be profitable.

Parineeti's recent films didn't work either. Her Meri Pyaari Bindu was adored by a part of the audience but could not mint money. Namaste England received a thumbs down from the audience and the critics alike. Just like Sidharth, Parineeti must be looking forward to this one as well!