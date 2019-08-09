Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration Jabariya Jodi, directed by Prashant Singh has hit the theatres on Friday, August 9. The film is based on the social evil of groom kidnapping in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The actors were first seen together in the 2014 film, Hasee Toh Phasee, where they were praised for their chemistry. This film is completely different, set in real-life locations of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, both Parineeti and Sidharth had to give away their urban mannerisms to portray raw and rustic characters. So how did the actors fare? Did they stand up to expectations? Here is the list of first reactions pouring in for the romantic comedy.
It is noteworthy that the audience and the critics are reacting differently. Critics from different organisations are giving the film a maximum of two or two and a half stars, pointing out to loopholes in the plot. A lot of critics are saying that the film had a good intention, but the execution diluted the social issue the makers were raising. While Parineeti and Sidharth's acting has been praised, the accent, as pointed out by many, seems to be a caricature. The audience, on the other hand, has claimed to like the film because of their hilarious punchline and entertaining elements.
Check out some of the reactions below:
The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The film was pushed back from its August 2 release to avoid a clash with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana.Read More