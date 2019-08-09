Antara Kashyap August 09 2019, 4.12 pm August 09 2019, 4.12 pm

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration Jabariya Jodi, directed by Prashant Singh has hit the theatres on Friday, August 9. The film is based on the social evil of groom kidnapping in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The actors were first seen together in the 2014 film, Hasee Toh Phasee, where they were praised for their chemistry. This film is completely different, set in real-life locations of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, both Parineeti and Sidharth had to give away their urban mannerisms to portray raw and rustic characters. So how did the actors fare? Did they stand up to expectations? Here is the list of first reactions pouring in for the romantic comedy.

It is noteworthy that the audience and the critics are reacting differently. Critics from different organisations are giving the film a maximum of two or two and a half stars, pointing out to loopholes in the plot. A lot of critics are saying that the film had a good intention, but the execution diluted the social issue the makers were raising. While Parineeti and Sidharth's acting has been praised, the accent, as pointed out by many, seems to be a caricature. The audience, on the other hand, has claimed to like the film because of their hilarious punchline and entertaining elements.

Check out some of the reactions below:

#JabariyaJodi Full masala entertainer ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Chemistry b/w @SidMalhotra and @ParineetiChopra 👌 Dialogues 👌 Supporting cast 👌 Climax 👌 Engaging 👌 Claps and whistles for @SidMalhotra — GAURAV (@kuchbhiihai) August 9, 2019

#jabariyajodi review awesome movie full entertainment movie given good message all over superb movie @SidMalhotra good acting movie rating 5star 👍👍👍💓💓 — Sonu Ojha (@SonuOjh39601587) August 9, 2019

#JabariyaJodi - is a cliched comedy film which fails to make audience laugh. First half is decent with mediocre entertaining moments but 2nd half doddery screenplay & writing plays the spoilsport. Sid & pari acts well though in parts. Rating- ⭐️⭐️ #JabariyaJodiReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 9, 2019

#JabariyaJodi is a light hearted easy-breezy entertainer by @balajimotionpic. It doesn’t aim to be exemplary and does ride on Bollywood cliches. What shines most is @SidMalhotra, a balanced act without going overboard despite a colourful character. One ⭐️ just for him. ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 9, 2019

'#JabariyaJodi brings the fun factor back into the movie experience. @sidpmalhotra & @ParineetiChopra are a riot.This is shuddh desi glee.'4 stars. — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) August 8, 2019

Movie Review : #JabariyaJodi Outstanding story, the performance of @SidMalhotra is Speechless , first half is phenomenal but 2nd half bit a slow. Rate - 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌠(3.5/5) *** FULLY ENTERTAINING *** pic.twitter.com/Y24vHlkNyT — Afroj Hussain (@AfrojHussain6) August 8, 2019

So finally watched #JabariyaJodi . I have been waiting to see @SidMalhotra on big screen from a long time and guess what he makes a smashing comeback. The movie has some hilarious dialogues, Outstanding performances and clever writing and direction. 4⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ . 1/2 — Pranav12 (@Moviecritics3) August 8, 2019

Watched #JabariyaJodi at the screening today. A sweet little tale involving love between @SidMalhotra and @ParineetiChopra which also gives out a nice message regarding 'forced marriage'. Watch it guys. ❤ 3/5 from my end. #JabariyaJodiReview https://t.co/VOmNEz1keA — Subhojit Ghosh (Sunny) (@subhojitghosh25) August 8, 2019

.#JabariyaJodi Review. Totally entertaining and the most I've laughed, this year! ❤️ And desi @SidMalhotra is oh-so-sexy, good luck resisting his charm! 🔥 — Vijayalakshmi N (@tweetfromvj) August 8, 2019

@ParineetiChopra & @SidMalhotra not only look great #JabariyaJodi but make it light of the serious real life issue with their spark,spunk & onscreen charming presence! Narrative loses the plot time and again but entertains all the same 🤣 @ektaravikapoor @ShaaileshRSingh ⭐️⭐️⭐️✅ pic.twitter.com/PMIkmYcLeN — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) August 8, 2019

#JabariyaJodi had such huge hype..but what happened...why opened with such lukewarm response. i thought films can open better even without reviews. feeling bad for #SidharthMalhotra the most 😥 #JabariyaJodiInCinemasNow #JabariyaJodiOn9thAug — Priyanka Joshi (@PeeluJoshi) August 9, 2019

S I D H A R T H M A L H O T R A Best Onscreen Looks in #JabariyaJodi 🔥💯... Der Ayee But Zabardast Aye @SidMalhotra ...Proudly Say He Improved alot Guys 🙌, It Was a Great Experience to watch Damn Abhay Singh in Big Screen ❤😭 — らubhamᴶᵃᵇᵃʳᶦʸᵃ ᴶᵒᵈᶦ Day (@Sidzzz_SubhAm) August 9, 2019

#JabariyaJodiReview first Half is hilarious with those one liners🤣 and second half is lovely and emotional. The best Part is Climax of the movie👌🏼 Overall its an entertaining movie and don't listen to this paid critics khud dekho bhai achi hai movie. — Jishan. (@iamJishan_) August 9, 2019