Ranjini Maitra July 01 2019, 4.49 pm July 01 2019, 4.49 pm

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra paired up for the first time, in Hasee Toh Phasee. The romantic comedy-drama was loved for soothing chemistry between the lead actors, and a simplicity we all could relate to. Five years down the lane, Sidharth and Parineeti have united once more. This time, for Jabariya Jodi, another romantic comedy, with a stronger dose of humour. We just got our hands on the official trailer of the film.

From being 'A Gentleman', Sidharth has transformed himself to Abhay Singh, a man who comes much handy in kidnapping men and marrying them off. He, also, is an aspiring politician. When he meets the beautiful Parineeti Chopra, cupid strikes. Sid, however, is too occupied to even think about marriage and hence, Parineeti decides to play him down with his own trick!

The trailer is fun, merged with the right amount of romance. We like how the lead pair's chemistry strikes a chord!

"I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role," Sidharth earlier told the press, during an interaction at the film's wrap-up party.

Parineeti, who learned Bhojpuri for the film, credited director Prashant Singh for training them. "I think the good thing was that our director knows that world really well, and in his Hindi accent, there is a little bit flavour of Patna. So, it was really easy for me and Sidharth (Malhotra) because we used to follow Prashant blindly," she said.

It's been a while since Sidharth had a strong hit. Apart from Kesari, it is the same for Parineeti, whose last release Namaste England only managed to generate a lukewarm response. Hope their pairing strikes gold once more!