Nikita Thakkar July 02 2019, 5.32 pm July 02 2019, 5.32 pm

On July 1, the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chorpa starrer Jabariya Jodi was unvieled. The two actors who were last seen together on the silver screen in 2014 release Hasee To Phasee managed to tickle our funny the bones with their comedy in the trailer. With the two actors coming together once again and the trailer receiving good reviews from the critics, we wonder what the fate of the film would be. At a time when the audiences are spoiled with choices and variety, will Sidharth and Parineeti starrer Jabariya Jodi be a box office hit?

We got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar who shared his view on the film which releases on August 2 this year. He said, "This is the first time we are seeing Sidharth do a totally masala, massy entertaining film. I am curious to see the film. Pari and Sid's pair was loved by the audiences in their last film and I am sure people will go with the same expectation. It is very early to comment on the film's future because many factors will play a crucial role in deciding it. The film's songs, marketing, distribution, number of screens and other factors will come in play. Plus it is clashing with Khandani Shafakhana, so let's see how it fairs."

Talking about the actors, the film is very important both for Sidharth and Parineeti. Sidharth has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time and is in desperate need for a hit. But Girish feels otherwise. "One film can't make or break an actor and deprive them of work in the market but it can surely give their career a lift. Parineeti's last film Kesari in which she had a special role was good plus she's doing a Saina Nehwal biopic. Sidharth was last seen in Aiyaary which didn't do well but was liked but the audiences. So I believe we should wait and not jump to conclusions," he aid.

The film was earlier slated to release on March 2019 but the film's release was delayed by few months and will now be clashing with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandani Shafakhana. Talking about the clash, here's what producer Shailesh R Singh had to say. "We couldn't shoot a single sequence of the film because of the rains and it was the last segment if the film. We had to wait for it plus the patch work of the film took some extra time to get perfect and finally when the film was ready we are releasing it. As for the clash with the Sonakshi's film is concerned, today I don't think any film gets a solo release date and just like us, they are coming on the same day."

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film apart from Sidharth and Parineeti in the lead also stars Javed Jafferi, Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.