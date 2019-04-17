image
  3. Bollywood
Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all smiles

Bollywood

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all smiles

After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra return with Jabariya Jodi; Sid shares a Jabariya video.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentHasee toh PhaseeJabariya JodiJabariya Jodi Wrapparineeti chopraSidharth Malhotra
nextTabu honoured, discussed, lauded at the Indian Film festival of Los Angeles

within