Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all smiles

Divya Ramnani April 17 2019, 11.25 am April 17 2019, 11.25 am

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra may not have won at the box office but surely won hearts with their memorable performance in Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014. They are one of the few actors who stuck a delightful chord with their very first outing as an on-screen couple. Ever since then, both of them left fans wanting to see more of their chemistry. Five years later we will see Sidharth and Parineeti in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi again, shooting for which had started last year. On Tuesday night Sidharth announced the film’s completion in the most unique way.

In a quirky video shared by the Student of the Year actor on his Instagram, the entire team of Jabariya Jodi seemed to be having a blast on the sets. We are assuming that the first few seconds of the clip were a glimpse of a song. The other half of the video had the crew members splashing water on Sidharth and Parineeti. Such fun! In his caption, Malhotra expressed his gratitude to the entire team of the film and revealed that he can’t wait for fans to watch it. Sidharth also shared a selfie of him with co-star Parineeti as they were all smiles.

Jabariya Jodi is a comedy-drama, which revolves around the practice of groom kidnapping for forced marriages. Directed by Prashant Singh, it also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was slated to release on May 17, however, the makers recently announced that the film has been postponed to a July 12, 2019 release.

Apart from this, Parineeti Chopra has quite a few films in her kitty. The list includes Saina Nehwal biopic and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Sidharth, on the other side, is gearing up for Maarjaavan and the Vikram Batra biopic.