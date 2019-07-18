Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 6.57 pm July 18 2019, 6.57 pm

Jabariya Jodi's Dhoonde Akhiyaan is just another love song when it comes to the video. Boy and girl meet, become friends, gradually fall in love and end up making love. Nevertheless, what does make the song worth your time are the soothing voices of Yasser Desai and Altamash F. The song moves at a soothing pace that will surely help make you feel relaxed and at peace. It covers the journey of Sidharth and Parineeti's characters. It starts with them hanging out and going places in a friendly manner which eventually blossoms into love.

Jabariya Jodi is an action rom-com based on Bihar's prevalent tradition of groom and bride kidnapping. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a Bihari thug in the film. And Parineeti Chopra is no damsel in distress, as she herself expresses interest in kidnapping Sidharth for the marriage in the trailer. The film is directed by Prashant Singh and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh Singh. Parts of the film were shot in Lucknow. It is set to release on August 2.

Apart from This Sidharth Malhotra is currently filming for a romantic action-drama titled Marajaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Following that he has also signed on for a biopic film titled Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani.