Jabra fan Rajkummar Rao's first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan will put a smile on your face

Rajkummar Rao's voyage to fame was shaped by moments of toil, tears, and determination. As difficult as it is, hope keeps you going. And every dream has a moment of inception! For Rajkummar, it was Shah Rukh Khan who defined magic. And it's not just him! For every outsider who wants to make it big in the film industry, SRK truly is the king. As he spoke to Humans Of Bombay, Rao recalled the first time he finally met Shah Rukh!

"I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn’t think he’d know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like?" he says.

Amused, star-struck. Fanboy moments feel similar for everyone. One of the most sought-after actors today, Rajkummar has had his days with almost no money and little to eat.

The humble soul is yet alive within him. So is the fanboy who stares at SRK's poster and strengthens his knuckles, with a hope to do better tomorrow. :)