Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan starrer Kirik Party shelved

The year 2018 saw many fresh pairings on the silver screen as we saw the likes of Alia Bhatt- Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh- Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor- Deepika Padukone and others rocking the silver screens. And 2019 looks no different as in the coming year we will see many fresh pairs in films. One such jodi was of Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrik Aaryan but guess we will have to wait for a little longer to see these two together, as their film has been apparently shelved.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kirik Party which was supposed to be the Bollywood remake of hit Kannada film of the same name starring Kartik and Jacqueline has been shelved. The romantic comedy film was the talk of the town this year but looks like the film has been put on a backburner. Apparently, the makers are hesitant of whether the original screenplay can be adapted for Hindi-speaking audience looking at big films not doing well at the box office.

Going by the trend of 2018, films like Race 3, Thugs Of Hindostan, Zero tanked at the box office which had big stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan tanked whereas films like Andhadhun, Stree which had actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao fared well at the box office.

Let's wait and watch, what happens next!