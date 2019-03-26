Jacqueline Fernandez and Maniesh Paul indulge in a game of pool and its fierce

What all do you think Jacqueline Fernandez can do? She can manage to look gorgeous (almost all the time), she can even dance like a dream. She would totally slay her ramp walks and photoshoots (remember she has won the Miss Universe pageant) and from her mostly jovial self, we assume she is also great to hang out with. Apart from all that, Jacqueline also plays Pool like a pro. We are kidding you... yes! Thank god she still has friends like Maniesh Paul who make her feel like a winner...

We are talking about this video we just saw. Maniesh and Jacqueline had a few minutes of a game of Pool but laughed more than they played. Credit goes to Jackie's amazing antics. After quite a heated conversation (through sign language), she got down to business and began playing. While we do not want to give you any spoiler, do not miss her 'winning shot' in the second video! Also, guess who were they accompanied by? The Oh Oh Jaane Jaana singer Kamaal Khan! He was a silent spectator though.

Maniesh, who is set to be a part of the upcoming DaBangg Tour in Dubai, has been prepping hard. He recently also won the award for being the best host (for Indian Idol 10) at Indian Tele Awards.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, had quite a dud show with her last release Race 3 that failed to impress despite the powerful presence of Salman Khan. She is next to be seen in Dharma Production's Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also stars Boman Irani and Sapna Pabbi in pivotal roles.