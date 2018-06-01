Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Race 3 song launch with a tub of popcorn. Smart!

Allah Duhai Hai, the signature track of Race franchise was released on Friday. The film's cast dropped in at a suburban multiplex on the occasion and a 3D launch followed. Not really sure how much fun everyone had, but Jacqueline Fernandez is one visionary woman. She got down from the car, gorgeously dressed and beautifully decked up. And inside her pretty handbag was a half-eaten tub of popcorn. Voila!

A post shared by IN.com (@getindotcom) on Jun 1, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

She DEFINITELY knew she was going to have fun!

The song in question has hurrican-ised (is there such a term?) our senses so not passing any judgments. However, we badly needed a good dose of laughter. Thank you, beautiful!

It didn't end there, though. In no time, we stumbled upon her Instagram story. She was so excited that she spilled some chocolate milk on her white skirt! :/

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/jacqueline-1.mp4"][/video]

Why lady, why?

She also offered some of her pocorn to director Remo D'Souza...LOL!

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/jacqueline-1-1.mp4"][/video]

Eearlier, floating rumours suggested she was playing a cop.

"I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about," Jacqueline said, as she clarified it.

We agree. Everything is a suspense!