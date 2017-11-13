Jacqueline Fernandez gives brides-to-be lehenga goals

Jacqueline Fernandez is a head turner, be it on a red carpet or just casual spotting at the airport, we can always look to her for a fashion take away. She knows how to keep up with fashion and is a trendsetter much like her fashionista BFF Sonam Kapoor. This time the Sri Lankan beauty has graced the cover of Elle magazine’s November issue and it’s nothing short of gorgeous.
In a video shared by the celebrity designer, Tarun Tahalani, shows behind the scenes of the shoot, the dress she wore is described as “seriously paneled and shoulder-padded couture coat, embroidered in the Gara technique.”
On the cover of the magazine Jacqueline is seen wearing floral embroidered pants along with the coat and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. With hair and make done by celebrity stylist Shaan Muttathil, the look was completed with an emerald beaded neck-piece along with her ruffled hair do and a fierce look.
Followed up by a silk printed blouse and lehenga outfit which is from her photo-shoot series looking like a gothic fiery queen.
In another image Jacqueline looks like a scene straight out of the movie Frozen. The actress is seen donning a feathery sequin lehenga with a net blouse.
With the wedding season on, Jacqueline has given all the brides-to-be major lehenga goals.
On the work front, Jacqueline has reunited with Salman Khan for her next, Race 3, also starring Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah to be directed by Remo D’ Souza.