Jacqueline Fernandez gives fans a sneak-peek of her performance at the IPL closing ceremony

The highly awaited IPL 2018 closing ceremony is going to take place today, May 27 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and social media stories of celebrities rehearsing show that the preparations are taking place in full swing. Among all, is one of the most active celebrity on social media, Jacqueline Fernandez. From updating every detail from her make-up room to posting stories on buffaloes, the actress nails it when it comes to loading her Instagram stories with every little update from her world. Well thanks to her, fans now got a chance to get a sneak-peek of her performance at the closing ceremony tonight.

The Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan girl recently posted images on her Instagram stories providing her fans a chance to take a peek hours before the broadcast of the show.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seen battling against each for the IPL 2018 trophy. But before the match begins, a star-studded Closing Ceremony titled Cricket Final Party Toh Banta Hai will be broadcasted on Star Plus from 5 pm onwards. Reports also suggest that the popular Ranbir Kapoor will be hosting the show. If it turns out to be true, this will be Ranbir’s first hosting gig for a television show as he was seen anchoring only award shows in the past.

Reportedly, the Race 3 team will be seen performing on the superhit Allah Duhai song in the ceremony. Daisy Shah’s recent Instagram story hints at the reports being true.

Reports also claim that the star-cast of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker will also be seen performing at the show.

This event will surely will be star-studded affair.