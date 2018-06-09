Jacqueline Fernandez has a permanent eye injury, shares a picture!

Jacqueline Fernandez has mastered the art of staying happy and bubbly all the time. Come to think of it, we’ve never really seen her tense or lose her calm and that’s a pretty rare quality that she proudly possesses. Anyway, the bottom line is that in spite of many hurdles coming her way, she continues to spread her infectious laughter.

Now, the actress shared a close-up shot of her eye and informed that she met with a permanent eye injury during the Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3, and that her iris would never be perfectly round again. But, the good thing here is that she can see everything and she is thankful about it. Check out the picture here:

See, that’s what we were trying to tell you all, that she continues to stay a happy woman despite the problems. Work wise, she will be seen in the role of Jessica in Race 3 and providing an insight into the thriller, the actress stated to a news agency, “This is not the continuation of 'Race 2'. It is a different story of a family where the narration has elements of mystery, power struggle, betrayal and suspense. Jessica fights hard, her punch is real punch, her gunfight is raw! My character fights the way a girl would fight in real life if she is attacked.”

Race 3 also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem and it will be releasing on June 15, 2018.