Jacqueline Fernandez has found her twin and what is this sorcery?

One Jacqueline Fernandez is enough to light up the entire screen and any place she chooses to grace. But wait, two of them? Yes, that's what happened when apna Jacqueline met the social media sensation Amanda Cerney and the result was a sorcery we didn't expect. The two look so alike when together, and no, we aren't talking about the face. Instead, we are talking of the energy, expressions and antics. The two are hardly discernible from each other and they agree to that too. In fact, Jackky took to social media to share that they both are quite convinced that they were separated at birth.

So much of beauty in one frame! We are bowled with the gorgeousness and the happy vibes bubbling from these pictures, aren't you?

For those unaware, Amanda is known for her cool and catchy videos on YouTube and Instagram. Also, she was a former Playboy model. Jacqueline and Amanda had come together for a photoshoot, and from the pictures, one can deduce that they totally enjoyed the same.

However, do you know that while Amanda may share the energetic soul of Jackky, there is someone who looks identical to her and looks truly her twin? Well, we are talking about someone who is just as famous, and guess what, is in India. We wonder if Jackky is aware of the similarities. For we are talking about Shikhar Dhawan's lovely wife Ayesha Mukherjee Dhawan. One look at the pictures and you'd be convinced that she is Jacqueline's long-lost sister.

View this post on Instagram Happy friendship day!!! #mybestfriend ❤️❤️❤️ @shikhardofficial A post shared by Aesha Dhawan (@aesha.dhawan5) on Aug 5, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

What's with the sorcery!

Jacqueline is quite a busy lady as far as her cinematic journey is concerned. The actress will next be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive. She has also signed the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party wherein she will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan.