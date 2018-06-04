Jacqueline Fernandez hints at Race 4

Director Remo D'Souza's most awaited film of 2018 is just days away from its box-office release. Race 3 which is slated to release on June 15, during Eid celebrations, has already created a huge buzz on social media with the film's trailer and songs becoming a hit for various reasons. Daisy Shah, who's seen playing pivotal role in the movie has become the meme sensation for her popular ‘our business’ dialogue.

During a recent media interaction, the film's leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez spoke extensively about Race 3. The lead actress said that she has been very lucky with the sequel films and is very confident this one. Speaking of being the common factor in Race 2 and Race 3 and the future of the franchise, Jacqueline said, “Race 3 is completely different. They (the makers) have completely revamped the story. A lot of people asked that if there are so many changes then why call it the Race film? But I'll tell you, it is still the same world of Race. Its suspense throughout the film and in the end it's a completely different end to the film. The format of the film has always surprised and shocked the audience. You never know in Race 4 or Race 5 the characters make a comeback. If Hollywood can experiment then why can’t we."

The Race franchise has already seen two editions of the film which starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The third edition, however, will see one of the biggest stars in Bollywood Salman Khan take over from Saif. Salman and Jacqueline will be joined by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Salim. Well, from what we hear from Jacqueline, it looks like Saif can make a come back in Race 4, if ever it's made.

It will be interesting to see both Salman and Saif in the film and we are keeping our fingers crossed.