Jacqueline Fernandez: I do not promote any brand where I do not believe in the product

Remember the infamous maggi controversy? Someone as big as Amitabh Bachchan was questioned and criticised after the popular instant food failed to meet desired food quality. In future, in case of food, beverage, cosmetics and more, the credibility of a public figure who is endorsing the concerned brand has often been questioned. Jacqueline Fernandez, who has a number of endorsements in her kitty right now, says she would not promote a product if she doesn't believe in it.

"When it comes to brand endorsement, I do not promote any brand where I do not believe in the product or the ideology of the brand. There were times when I refused to be associated with a brand from where I could have earned a huge amount of money but I knew that I would not use that product. And the fact is that I am very loyal towards my fans. I cannot go and tell my 18 million fans to use something that I do not believe in. I think from the heart," she said, reports HT.

Jacqueline presently endorses a well reputed skin, hair care and cosmetics brand and a shampoo brand, among others.

Professionally, she awaits the release of Race 3, a film which has been trolled vividly right from the time its trailer got released.

"At times we get demotivated at so many different levels because everything changes on Friday -- fans, idea and loyalty. When things go right consistently, we tend to forget that it is a very fickle world where we are just a moment away from the opposite side of success,” she says.

Honesty does take you a long way!