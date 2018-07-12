Jacqueline Fernandez is ecstatic at the airport and we know why!

Jacqueline Fernandez is a forever happy soul. Everything about her persona screams 'energy'. The chirpy actress who recently wrapped the Da-Bangg Tour where she accompanied Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, and others, went all quirky at the airport as she ecstatically danced and jumped around with joy. And the reason for the same? She is all set to launch her fitness line and it is just a few days away!

Jacqueline went all topsy-turvy and curvy at the airport and the pictures are downright crazy. Also, we can't take our eyes off that perfect butt of hers. If her fitness line ensures and encourages us to have that kind of a bod, 'Take my money right now!'.

Jackky's a fitness junkie, and every time she posts something about her regime, it's something crazy and revolutionary. From pole-dancing to horse-riding and soaking in the V-D, Jacqueline is all about enjoying the workouts.

She can even incorporate a boring regime into a fantastic vacation, and enjoy it to the tee. This leaf from her Sri Lankan diary is proof of the fact.

Vitamin Sea 🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Look at the pride coupled with the bright smile on her face on acing that split. We are not sure we could have been that brave, babe.

And of course, who can forget the 'Yogini' stint by her. Jacqueline combined yoga with pole-dance, and created a fitness funda which became a rage.

‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:56am PST

She can even pull a stretch on a random morning by the bay. Here she is, for her Judwaa 2 promotions, and she thought a stretch with the morning cuppa would be a good idea.

She combined meditation with cleanse, and gave us a healthy way of cleansing and controlling our weight. As she did this headstand with Miu Miu being clueless around her, Jacqueline's fitness mantra was something we would totally love to try.

And now we leave you with this mesmerising video of her showcasing her pole-dancing skills. She is as flexi as liquid, and Just FYI, we are waiting for Just F, just right.