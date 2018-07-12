Jacqueline Fernandez is ecstatic at the airport and we know why!

Jacqueline Fernandez is a forever happy soul. Everything about her persona screams 'energy'. The chirpy actress who recently wrapped the Da-Bangg Tour where she accompanied Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, and others, went all quirky at the airport as she ecstatically danced and jumped around with joy. And the reason for the same? She is all set to launch her fitness line and it is just a few days away!
Jacqueline went all topsy-turvy and curvy at the airport and the pictures are downright crazy. Also, we can't take our eyes off that perfect butt of hers. If her fitness line ensures and encourages us to have that kind of a bod, 'Take my money right now!'.
Just a few more days for my fitness line to launch!!! Check out @justf143 to learn more 💗 #JustF #Fun #Fashion #Fitness #comingSoon @justf143 @amazonfashionin
Jackky's a fitness junkie, and every time she posts something about her regime, it's something crazy and revolutionary. From pole-dancing to horse-riding and soaking in the V-D, Jacqueline is all about enjoying the workouts.
@amateurridersclub the best way to get your Vitamin D for the day!! 🌈
She can even incorporate a boring regime into a fantastic vacation, and enjoy it to the tee. This leaf from her Sri Lankan diary is proof of the fact.
Hang on people!! 2018 is gonna be a crazy one! Thank you @dabbooratnani & @manishadratnani for another awesome #dabbooratnanicalendar shoot!!
Look at the pride coupled with the bright smile on her face on acing that split. We are not sure we could have been that brave, babe.
And of course, who can forget the 'Yogini' stint by her. Jacqueline combined yoga with pole-dance, and created a fitness funda which became a rage.
Seriously had no idea I could split like that!! Here’s to great teachers, gurus, mentors who bring out the best in you and push you that extra bit harder only cuz they believe in you! @kuldeepshashi @lanaroxy @shaziasamji ❤️❤️ #actiontraining #race3 #5daystogo😍
She can even pull a stretch on a random morning by the bay. Here she is, for her Judwaa 2 promotions, and she thought a stretch with the morning cuppa would be a good idea.
She combined meditation with cleanse, and gave us a healthy way of cleansing and controlling our weight. As she did this headstand with Miu Miu being clueless around her, Jacqueline's fitness mantra was something we would totally love to try.
And first we stretch!!!! #morningworkout #mauritius #judwaa2
And now we leave you with this mesmerising video of her showcasing her pole-dancing skills. She is as flexi as liquid, and Just FYI, we are waiting for Just F, just right.
So it's the end of my 7 day juice cleanse!! I did the master cleanse for 3 days and the fibre cleanse for the remaining 4 days (2 soups included) I obviously had cravings and felt super hungry at times (missed coffee a lot😭) but realised that we have a lot more will power than we know! It's an amazing way to reconnect with your inner voice! I had so much energy today I've been wanting to do a shoutout to an amazing inspiration of mine @yellabella for her amazing work in yoga anywhere anytime (ignore my goof ups😝)!! @rawpressery thanks for the juices! 🕉☮️💟💜