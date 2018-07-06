Jacqueline Fernandez is ecstatic when her missing man comes along - Watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez is on cloud nine with success of her Race 3. And soon after the film, she took off the US for the Da-Bangg tour. The actress received good response from the crowd for her performance on songs like Yaar Na Miley and Jumme Ki Raat Hai with Salman Khan. And looks like it’s on this trip that the actress has found her favourite boy. Yes, you read it right.

The happy go lucky girl Jacqueline, is a social media addict. And recently the actress uploaded a video of her favourite boy Ethan whom she befriended on this trip.

Jacqueline is a fan of this boy’s for his unique style of dancing. If that’s not enough, she even made Salman Khan’s bodyguard shake a leg with him.

Talking about the Da-Bangg tour, looks like the Kick actress has found new BFFs in other B-town girls like Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha. She is definitely having the time of her life with her new girl gang and her Insta stories are a proof.

Setting some serious friendship goals, indeed!