Jacqueline Fernandez is learning Mixed Martial Arts for Race 3

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly going through a rigorous training regimen in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to shoot for the action sequences in her upcoming film Race 3, where she stars opposite Salman Khan. “Jacqueline is someone who has an athletic body type, so she does not require any special regime to tone up herself. However, as a requirement to her character, she is undergoing extensive MMA training, focusing towards kicking and punching,” said her fitness trainer Kuldeep Sashi.

Sashi also said that the action sequences meant for Jacqueline are quite demanding. ‘They require application of the right techniques. As she has never performed hand-to-hand combat or martial arts before, getting the style and techniques right is our only focus,” he added.

Jacqueline’s diet has also seen a change. It now includes an addition of a lot more calories thanks to the wide-range of action sequences that she has to perform onscreen.

The next schedule of the film is likely to be shot around mid-March in Abu Dhabi. Race 3 is being helmed by Remo D’Souza. The film is slated to be released on June 15.

Jacqueline had recently said, “It’s going amazing. It’s a great team. I am back to Race franchise with Tips (Producer) and it feels really nice.”

Salman and Jacqueline had earlier worked together in Kick. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had recently announced Kick 2 which will also star the two stars in lead roles.