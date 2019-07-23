Soheib Ahsan July 23 2019, 9.20 pm July 23 2019, 9.20 pm

To talk about the journey that got them where they are today is something that stars often enjoy sharing with fans. Fans, too, can never get enough of the story. Keeping this in mind, Jacqueline Fernandez has launched her own YouTube channel to share details of her life's journey with fans. Earlier in a live video, she stated that her channel would also revolve around topics of fashion, travel, fitness and even motivating people to overcome their fears. Well, her first video on the channel is out and it's all about the actor's journey from her childhood to where she is today.

In the video, she thanks her parents, who have always been supportive of her dreams and aspirations. The Race 3 actor also shared several clips from her childhood, which she credits her mother for capturing and recording. She also talks about her modeling career which eventually led her to become the Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006. There is no doubt that her video would be incomplete without talking about her career in Bollywood, which started with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin. At the end of the video, Jacqueline claims that she now realizes that she was surrounded by a camera all her life but just never realized it.

On the work front, she was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3 alongside Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. She will be making her digital debut on Netflix in Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan's Mrs. Serial Killer. The series will revolve around a wife taking drastic measures to prove the innocence of her husband who has been framed for multiple murders. In April Jacqueline had shared her first look from the film.

