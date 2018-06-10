Jacqueline Fernandez looks gorgeous as she attends an eyewear launch

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to reveal that she has incurred a permanent eye injury while shooting for Race 3, but thankfully her vision is intact. And now, just a day after revealing about her eye injury to her fans, the actress attended an event to launch an eyewear.

Dressed in pink and red outfit, Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous as always. And of course, her smile can make any guy go weak in his knees.

Jacqueline looked quite confident at the event, and looking at the pictures, we can clearly say that the actress was in her best mood.

After a long time, Jacqueline was seen at a brand event as nowadays she has been busy with the promotions of her movie Race 3. It was good to see Jacqueline at an event where she was alone and was not spotted with any of her co-stars.

Race 3 gets the jodi of Salman Khan and Jacqueline back on the big screen after a gap of four years. The two were seen together in Kick which had released in 2014.