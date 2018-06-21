Jacqueline Fernandez may have motivated Miss India contestants but here’s a moment from her beauty queen days that has us cringing

Jacqueline Fernandez has definitely come a long way, there are no two ways about. Call it her luck or hard work, she has put all the struggles behind and with no time captured a top spot at the marquee. It all happened when she starred opposite Salman in Kick. Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan gave her another boost and now with Race 3, she has joined the ranks of the leading ladies of Bollywood. Her following is swelling by the numbers and Jackie, as everyone in the industry likes to call her, is only getting lovelier by the day.

There are pictures of Jacqueline which still make her very proud. Like some from her Miss Sri Lanka days. In fact, Jacqueline posted one picture of herself with the crown, just a couple of days back on her Instagram account. The best part was the caption, which was like a motivational message to all the girls, who were competing at Miss India 2018 (Anukreethy Vas was announced as the winner). Check it out:

It's surely quite inspiring, her message. And quite a lovely picture too.

Every picture that she puts on her Instagram account get millions of likes, but like any other actor, she too has made some mistakes. There are some movies that she would like to erase from her filmography and there must be some pictures that she would like to wipe away from the internet.

Like this one:

This is a photo of Jacqueline with US President Donald Trump. This was taken backstage on July 23, 2006, in Los Angeles, USA, minutes before the start of the Miss Universe 2006 beauty pageant. Don't know about you, but this makes us cringe. Seeing Jacqueline in one frame with a man, who is termed as racist (nearly 6 in 10, according to a February Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll). The man called Mexican immigrants rapists and murderers during his campaign announcement speech, which was clear that his vision of a ‘great America’ did not include a diverse America.

Even before he set foot into politics, there were cases of racial discrimination against him. There was a 1970s lawsuit from the federal government alleging racist behaviour by him and his father at apartments they managed. These were enough for his critics to know that such things will happen if he was elected as the President and ever since he has entered the White House, considering his many decisions, they were right.

The ban on citizens from several majority-Muslim countries in Africa and the Middle East from entering the United States. And labelling of the countries that send black immigrants to the United States as ‘shithole countries’ says it all.

What we are saying is that Trump is not the most righteous person on the face of this planet. As for Jacqueline, who is Miss Sri Lanka, and considering how passionately they talk about equality and bringing about a positive change in the world during the Q&A round at the beauty pageants, sharing a frame with Trump is definitely one she wouldn't want to revisit.

But then this is the internet, once it's there, it stays forever. There is no undoing it, even if you desperately want it to. All said and done, we still love Jacqueline and since she is currently in the USA for the Da-Bangg Tour, we really hope we don't see a picture of her with Trump anywhere.