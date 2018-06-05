Jacqueline Fernandez on 'forcefully' hugging a kid: My intentions weren't wrong

Not always do you get what you are asking for! *Winks* Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently at the reality show Dance Deewane to promote their upcoming film Race 3. There was this really adorable kid who both the stars seemed to like. Salman soon walked up to give him a hug and Jacqueline followed. But hey, the little one was not interested!

Later, Jackie herself shared the video on Instagram, and admitted that the boy was an exception from kids who usually like her...LOL!

The actors were soon trolled for hugging the participant when he was clearly not interested. Many, in fact, raised a 'consent' question.

When asked about it, Jacqueline however emphasises that she had no wrong intentions.

“I know what my intention was and it wasn’t wrong. I have a nephew. He does not like to be hugged at times, but I still hug him as I am his aunt. My intentions weren’t wrong and it’s my right to believe that. At the same time, I completely respect other people’s opinions. Like I said, I have a right to believe that I did nothing wrong and my feelings were just like that of an elder sister towards a younger brother. I feel it is important that people voice opinions. It is fantastic. Just because we are celebs, does not mean that people would stay quiet. It is not like you can do something and get away with it. It is great that people have opined and I respect that. I understand where people’s concerns are coming from," she told BollywoodLife.

Isn't a reality show stage too random a place to practice some brother-sister love, though?