Jacqueline Fernandez shares a meme with Taimur and it is ‘kinda cute’

Trolls and memes are nothing new these days. People just wait for an event or an incident to troll and make memes. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has also been quite famous when it comes to being a part of memes. Now once again a meme of Taimur has been made and it also has Jacqueline Fernandez in it.

Actually, Jacqueline herself has posted the meme on her Instagram story. In the meme, Taimur is telling Kareena that he wants that doll, and Jacqueline replies that she is not a doll. Check out the meme here:

Well, as Jacqueline says, the meme is ‘kinda cute’. But, is Jacqueline actually looking like a doll? We don’t think so!

We wonder when Taimur will grow up what will he have to say looking at these memes.

Talking about her movies, Jacqueline will next be seen in Race 3. The movie, which also stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor, will be releasing on June 15, 2018.

Jacqueline also has Drive in her kitty in which she will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is slated to release on September 7, 2018.