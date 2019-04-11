Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive delayed due to heavy VFX sequences, says Sushant Singh Rajput

Onkar Kulkarni April 11 2019, 10.23 pm April 11 2019, 10.23 pm

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive has been a long-delayed film. The movie produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Tarun Mansukhani was to release last year but is yet to see the light of the day. The Buzz doing the rounds suggest that the high on stunts flick has been stalled. However, it now comes to light that the film will soon see its release and this piece of information was shared by Sushant himself.

The actor mentioned this to the media as he arrived for the launch of Natasha Malpani Oswal’s book Boundless. The actor, who graced the event with Ekta Kapoor, was quizzed by the media about the constant delay of Drive. To this, Sushant was quick to clear, “The film isn’t stuck, it will soon be released. It is just that the movie is high on VFX and hence the post-production is taking time.”

The Dharma Productions' project was earlier locked for release on March 2, 2018. It was later announced that Drive will be out in cinema halls on September 7. Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the new release date and official teaser on Twitter on Thursday. In the over 20-second-video, cars can be seen ready to race. As per the latest announcement, the film is set for June 28 release this year.

At the do, Sushant was also asked to share his reaction on Election Commission pulling down the Narendra Modi biopic from its release on April 11. To this actor said that he wasn’t aware of the development and hence he wouldn’t want to comment. Yet again, Sushant avoided talking about a subject of national interest. During Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’s trailer launch, he was asked about his views on Kulbhushan Jadhav, the navy man who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court. He avoided the question leading to an argument with a senior journalist who opined that being a celebrity he should be open to discussing sensitive topics.