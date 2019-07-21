Onkar Kulkarni July 21 2019, 6.41 pm July 21 2019, 6.41 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez is showcasing her foodie streak today. The actress seems to be having ‘Sunday binge’. The term is more synonymous to Shilpa Shetty who began the trend of these videos where she is seen eating sinful treats that she puts up on Instagram. Jacqueline isn’t far behind from Shilpa. The actress who is currently in Ahmedabad is hogging on some scrumptious local dishes. As seen in the story she put up on Instagram, Jacqueline is having a plateful of dhoklas and khandvi, popular dishes of Gujarat.

The actress who flew down to Ahmedabad for an assignment was welcomed with a cute cake. As seen in her Insta story she had a gala time during her stay there. The Kick actress who’s known to be hyperactive on Insta and has as many as 30 million followers is now venturing into YouTube too. Very recently it has come to the light that she is launching her own channel on the video-sharing website.

Jacqueline Fernandez's plateful of dhokla and khandvi

Jacqueline Fernandez receives a warm welcome in Ahmedabad

Talking about her plans, she told a publication, “The idea is to create a space and platform for myself to promote positivity. I will also give people an insight into what it’s like and what it takes to be a commercial actress in Bollywood. I will share with them whatever I have learnt and am learning along the way. The day I start, I will vlog my travel adventures, cover experts who I meet within my field, especially fitness and beauty because that plays a pivotal role in my life and the industry I am in.”

The actress plans to put up one video per week or once in 10 days. She will also be offering tips on being happy, overcoming fear, living the dreams, and on travel and fitness.