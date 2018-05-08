Jacqueline Fernandez wants to be the next in line after Sonam Kapoor

When it comes to a Bollywood wedding, the paparazzi culture is no new to the world. Amid the storm of hype, the much-longed wedding day of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja has arrived. Sonam’s jaw-dropping looks on her Sangeet day grabbed all the headlines. The day has arrived for the actress to start her new journey with long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja. While the wedding celebrations kicked-off the Mehendi ceremony followed by a star-studded Sangeet function last night, B-Town celebs flooded their social media with pictures and videos from the night.

Jacqueline Fernandez is very active on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated with pictures from her shoot locations to her pole dancing acts. Following the same, the Race 3 actress loaded her Instagram stories with the maximum number of inside videos and pictures from the big fat Kapoor wedding celebrations. Her post which gives us a glance from Sonam’s Kalire ritual led to new speculation about the actress wanting to get hitched soon.

The ritual followed in the Punjabi weddings where the bride shakes her Kalire (umbrella-shaped golden hangings to the bangles) on the heads of the single women present at the function. It’s believed that the one on whom a piece from the Kalire falls first is likely to get married next. Sonam carried on the ritual with Jacqueline and Janhvi Kapoor. The video shows Jacqueline’s keenness to be the one with the lucky piece of Kalire but it ended up to her disappointment. The bubbly actress made a sad face with her wish remaining unfulfilled. While later when a small piece of Kalire fell on her, the actress dropped hints of her enthusiasm on getting married next.

Sonam also performed the ritual with Janhvi, but the Kalire didn’t fall on the young actress.

While Fernandez is currently working on Race 3 opposite Salman Khan which is slated to release this Eid, Janhvi is busy with her debut film Dhadak also starring Ishaan Khatter.