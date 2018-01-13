Jacqueline Fernandez welcomes home a new Jeep SUV

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has started off 2018 with a bang. The 32-year-old recently bought a brand new red-colour Jeep Compass to start the New Year. The popular SUV-maker has posted pictures of the Judwaa 2 actress along with her new beast on social media forums, welcoming her to the Jeep family.

It seems like the Jeep brand is popular among superstars as Jacqueline is not the first Bollywood celeb to get one. Last year on November 14, actor Saif Ali Khan made it to the headlines when he bought a Rs 1.3-crore Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT as a gift for his son Taimur. Saif's expensive gift for baby Taimur grabbed a lot of attention and the paparazzi had a field day when the actor drove away Jeep's flagship product in India.

With prices starting from Rs 15.16 lakh, the Jeep Compass has generated a lot of interest among SUV fans, and sales are reportedly on the rise. The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that churns out a 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission system is available with the petrol mill. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque, and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission.